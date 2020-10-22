Citrix Systems: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.21% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $767,170,000 up by 4.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $758,690,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zapv5rw9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $173.56

Company's 52-week low was at $100.31

Price action over last quarter: down 3.90%

Company Overview

Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.