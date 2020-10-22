Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.33% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,895,000,000 decreased by 4.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,860,000,000.

Guidance

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2F&eventid=2633565&sessionid=1&key=C4FCB67260ACE3B2F0D217C3670F7B49&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.29%

Company Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

 

Related Articles (FITB)

Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com