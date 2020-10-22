Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.33% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $1,895,000,000 decreased by 4.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,860,000,000.

Guidance

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fifth Third Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.53.com%2F&eventid=2633565&sessionid=1&key=C4FCB67260ACE3B2F0D217C3670F7B49®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $11.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.29%

Company Overview

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has over $140 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking centers and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.