Precision Drilling: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) fell 1.4% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 700.00% year over year to ($0.08), which missed the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $123,715,000 decreased by 56.66% year over year, which missed the estimate of $308,310,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.precisiondrilling.com/investor-relations/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $1.64

52-week low: $0.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.62%

Company Overview

Precision Drilling is a leader in North American oil and gas services. Precision is Canada's market leader in contract drilling, and expanded in to the United States with the purchase of Grey Wolf. In addition to more than 250 land rigs, the company also offers completions, workover, maintenance, and abandonment services with more than 235 service rigs. The trust also offers equipment rentals, rig-site camps, and catering.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

