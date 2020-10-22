Market Overview

Recap: Pool Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 38.97% year over year to $2.71, which beat the estimate of $2.18.

Revenue of $1,139,000,000 higher by 26.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136675

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $363.98

Company's 52-week low was at $160.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.08%

Company Description

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. It sells more than 63,000 national-brand and private-label products to more than 34,000 customers. The products include nondiscretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

 

