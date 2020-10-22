Market Overview

Recap: American Airlines Group Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) decreased 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 490.14% over the past year to ($5.54), which beat the estimate of ($5.88).

Revenue of $3,173,000,000 declined by 73.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,760,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hpq6tz5o

Technicals

52-week high: $31.67

Company's 52-week low was at $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.06%

Company Overview

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm's major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.

 

