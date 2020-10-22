Ardagh Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 20.00% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $1,800,000,000 decreased by 24.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ardagh Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=00A39331-7806-4CD6-9FF0-E594511E59C6&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ardaghgroup.com%2F

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.54

52-week low: $9.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.18%

Company Description

Ardagh Group SA operates in the consumer metal packaging industry. The company's products include conical, rectangular and oval-shaped steel and aluminum cans for multi and single-serve use; glass bottles and jars. It has four reportable segments such as Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe and Glass Packaging North America.