Arch Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 129.50% year over year to ($1.87), which missed the estimate of ($1.04).

Revenue of $382,261,000 decreased by 38.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $376,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Arch Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2w7r76y

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $89.42

Company's 52-week low was at $21.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.60%

Company Overview

Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. It operates more than eight active mines in the United States. The company sells thermal coal and generates most of the revenue from it.