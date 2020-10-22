Rogers Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 10.00% over the past year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $2,751,000,000 decreased by 3.58% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,760,000,000.

Guidance

Rogers Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.rogers.com/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $51.29

52-week low: $32.20

Price action over last quarter: down 3.16%

Company Profile

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for over 60% of the company's total sales in 2019 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home Internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rogers' significant exposure to sports also includes ownership stakes in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC, and Argonauts.