Recap: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q3 Earnings

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.76% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $2,085,600,000 decreased by 22.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,130,000,000.

Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141654

Price Action

52-week high: $122.17

Company's 52-week low was at $70.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.32%

Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is the largest metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets.