Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.29% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $97,484,000 up by 45.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $99,210,000.

Outlook

Sandy Spring Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 22, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sasr/mediaframe/40941/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $38.45

52-week low: $18.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.56%

Company Overview

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.