7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $41.61 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $ 26.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $ 436.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion for the latest quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.1% to $53.51 in pre-market trading.
  • CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program. CSX shares gained 4.2% to $82.05 in pre-market trading.

  • Before the markets open, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.5% to close at $49.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Whirlpool shares gained 4.7% to $ 205.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.2% to close at $308.37 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

