7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $41.61 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $ 26.75 in pre-market trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $ 436.31 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion for the latest quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.1% to $53.51 in pre-market trading.

CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program. CSX shares gained 4.2% to $82.05 in pre-market trading.

