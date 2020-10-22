7 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $41.61 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $ 26.75 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $ 436.31 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion for the latest quarter. Intel will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.1% to $53.51 in pre-market trading.
- CSX Corporation (NYSE: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also announced it added $5 billion to its buyback program. CSX shares gained 4.2% to $82.05 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.5% to close at $49.99 in pre-market trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Whirlpool shares gained 4.7% to $ 205.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion before the opening bell. Northrop Grumman shares fell 0.2% to close at $308.37 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga