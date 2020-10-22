Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $744.69 million.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.

• Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.01 per share on revenue of $678.20 million.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $666.04 million.

• Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $168.27 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $59.06 million.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $504.06 million.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $371.00 million.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $9.52 billion.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $349.08 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $301.38 million.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $61.12 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $427.86 million.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $196.10 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $99.21 million.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $412.60 million.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $806.17 million.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $85.23 million.

• TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $737.71 million.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.55 billion.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $329.16 million.

• Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $281.70 million.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $38.43 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $235.84 million.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $124.66 million.

• Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $758.69 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.88 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $41.61 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $116.92 million.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $8.86 billion.

• Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $376.55 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $844.65 million.

• Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $114.32 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $461.78 million.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $510.14 million.

• argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.81 per share on revenue of $16.85 million.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $311.94 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $31.43 million.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $168.30 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $87.35 million.

• Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX:ZDGE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $182.96 million.

• Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $269.86 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $25.10 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $269.35 million.

• Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $36.06 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.50 million.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $65.33 million.

• CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $526.27 million.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $155.52 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $168.13 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $106.25 million.

• County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $11.97 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $122.48 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $58.94 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $138.87 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $23.14 million.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $133.04 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $244.30 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $506.12 million.

• Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $31.23 million.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $36.02 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $888.60 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $79.89 million.

• Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $444.88 million.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $73.70 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $316.14 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $112.96 million.