Recap: SLM Q3 Earnings

Shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) moved higher by 5.95% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.07% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $365,000,000 declined by 9.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $363,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SLM hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $12.32

Company's 52-week low was at $5.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.39%

Company Profile

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs. Created as a government-sponsored enterprise in 1972, Sallie Mae cut the last of its official ties with the government in 2004.