UFP Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) rose 6.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 48.81% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $1,486,000,000 up by 27.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,270,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

UFP Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.20

52-week low: $29.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.71%

Company Profile

UFP Industries Inc produces and sells lumber and treated wood products in three main customer categories: retail, industrial, and construction. The retail category, which generates the most revenue, sells lumber products to retailers, including big-box home improvement retailers. The industrial category sells wood pallets, boxes, packaging crates, and other containers used for industrial shipping. The construction category sells manufactured housing and building materials to the construction industry. The vast majority revenue is generated in the United States.