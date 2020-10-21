BCB Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 56.67% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.11.
Revenue of $27,845,000 higher by 25.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,400,000.
Looking Ahead
BCB Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
BCB Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $14.50
52-week low: $7.73
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.40%
Company Profile
BCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection, and automated teller services.
Posted-In: Earnings