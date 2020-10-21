Kaiser Aluminum: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 81.87% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $255,700,000 declined by 31.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $257,480,000.

Guidance

Kaiser Aluminum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.06

Company's 52-week low was at $50.49

Price action over last quarter: down 6.29%

Company Description

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products primarily to industrial customers. The firm purchases primary and scrap aluminum, primarily from its five largest suppliers, and processes it into specialized value-added products. The company hedges its aluminum costs in an attempt to match commodity price changes between the time it purchases the raw materials and sells the finished products. Kaiser produces high-strength aluminum products for the aerospace industry, specialized aluminum extrusions for the automotive industry, and also sells products to customers in the general engineering industry. Nearly all of Kaiser's revenue is generated in the US, with the remainder coming from Canada. The company's operations are also located in the US and Canada.