ARMOUR Residential REIT: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) rose 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 36.36% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.
Revenue of $22,800,000 declined by 35.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,150,000.
Looking Ahead
ARMOUR Residential REIT hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $21.15
Company's 52-week low was at $4.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.32%
Company Overview
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. In terms of total fair value, the vast majority of Armour's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS. Multifamily RMBS also represents a substantial amount. Fannie Mae guarantees most of the company's holdings. Armour derives substantially all of its revenue as interest income from its investments.
