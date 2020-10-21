Market Overview

ARMOUR Residential REIT: Q3 Earnings Insights

October 21, 2020
Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) rose 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 36.36% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $22,800,000 declined by 35.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,150,000.

Looking Ahead

ARMOUR Residential REIT hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.15

Company's 52-week low was at $4.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.32%

Company Overview

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities or RMBS. These are issued or guaranteed by U.S.-government-sponsored enterprises, such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. The company's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities, and multifamily mortgage-backed securities. In terms of total fair value, the vast majority of Armour's investments are long-term, fixed-rate agency RMBS. Multifamily RMBS also represents a substantial amount. Fannie Mae guarantees most of the company's holdings. Armour derives substantially all of its revenue as interest income from its investments.

 

