Meritage Homes: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) rose 3.37% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 58.66% over the past year to $2.84, which beat the estimate of $2.41.

Revenue of $1,138,000,000 higher by 20.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Meritage Homes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $117.06

Company's 52-week low was at $25.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.30%

Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp is an American residential construction company that primarily builds single-family and active adult housing communities across the western, southern, and southeastern parts of the United States. Meritage Homes has a homebuilding presence in over 25 metro markets and has expanded its presence in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The company is considered one of the industry's leading energy-efficient homebuilders. Meritage completes approximately 6,000 home orders annually, and the majority of its revenue is derived from move-up single-family homes, followed by active adult housing communities.

 

