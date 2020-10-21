TriState Capital Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 48.00% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $50,363,000 rose by 8.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $46,810,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.43

52-week low: $7.59

Price action over last quarter: down 2.10%

Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings Inc provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. Its Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The company generates maximum revenue from the Bank segment.