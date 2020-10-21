Why Teradyne's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

Teradyne designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for use in semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries.

Teradyne shares traded up 5.79% to $93.03 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $93.44 and a 52-week low of $42.87.