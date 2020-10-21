Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Netflix's P/E Ratio

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

 

In the current market session, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is trading at $499.93, after a 4.85% drop. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 6.23%, and in the past year, by 84.14%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 13.11%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 5.23 in the Entertainment industry, Netflix Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 88.75. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Netflix Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It’s also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Jim Cramer Thinks Buyers Will Come Back To Netflix Stock
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Profit Misses Views
7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com