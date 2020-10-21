Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Facebook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 9:54am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q2, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) earned $5.96 billion, a 1.19% increase from the preceding quarter. Facebook also posted a total of $18.69 billion in sales, a 5.36% increase since Q1. Facebook earned $5.89 billion, and sales totaled $17.74 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Facebook’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Facebook posted an ROCE of 0.05%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Facebook is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Facebook's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Facebook reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.8/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.39/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Facebook Takes Aim At Neighborhood-Focussed Nextdoor With New Service
Bitcoin Crosses Crucial $12K Mark Amidst Low Funding Rates
Snapchat Suggests Facebook Ad Boycott Bolstered Q3 Earnings
Amazon's Cloud Gaming Service Luna Enters Early Access
Amazon Extends Work-From-Home For Corporate Employees Through June Next Year
Netflix Driving Into A 'Dead End,' Munster Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com