A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) - P/E: 9.27 AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) - P/E: 3.44 Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) - P/E: 5.85 China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) - P/E: 9.13 Air Lease (NYSE: AL) - P/E: 5.99

Preformed Line Products has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.11, which has increased by 185.14% compared to Q1, which was 0.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.58%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter’s yield of 1.58%.

AerCap Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.92, which has decreased by 10.28% compared to Q1, which was 2.14. AerCap Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.35. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.88%, which has decreased by 8.16% from 14.04% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, China Yuchai Intl experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.21 in Q1 and is now 0.85. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.71%, which has increased by 2.71% from 6.0% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Air Lease reported earnings per share at 1.71, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.61. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 2.18%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 2.57% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.