5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) - P/E: 2.03 Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) - P/E: 0.04 Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) - P/E: 5.6 Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKE) - P/E: 5.6 Enel Americas (NYSE: ENIA) - P/E: 7.21

NRG Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.49 in Q1 to 1.27 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 3.55%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 3.95% last quarter.

Most recently, Pampa Energia reported earnings per share at 0.06, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.21. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Cia Paranaense De Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.42 in Q1 and is now 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.26%, which has increased by 4.11% from last quarter’s yield of 2.15%.

Spark Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.62, which has increased by 210.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.46%, which has decreased by 1.89% from last quarter’s yield of 10.35%.

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.07%, which has increased by 9.39% from 1.68% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.