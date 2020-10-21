Recap: Middlefield Banc Q3 Earnings

Shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) were falt in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 71.29% year over year to $0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $13,170,000 higher by 12.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.00

Company's 52-week low was at $12.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.70%

Company Description

Middlefield Banc Corp is active in the financial services sector. It serves as a holding company for its subsidiaries, The Middlefield Banking Company (MBC) and EMORECO Inc. MBC offers customers banking services including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit and commercial loans. EMORECO was organized to maintain, manage, and dispose of nonperforming loans and other real estates.