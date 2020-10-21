Recap: Community Trust Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.95% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $52,591,000 higher by 7.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,450,000.

Outlook

Community Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Community Trust Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.54

52-week low: $26.45

Price action over last quarter: down 5.05%

Company Description

Community Trust Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company providing commercial and personal banking and trust and wealth management activities. The bank's services include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans; cash management services; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. Its other services consist of residential and commercial real estate loans; checking accounts; regular and term savings accounts and savings certificates; full-service securities brokerage services; consumer loans; annuity and life insurance products; Individual Retirement Accounts and Keogh plans; and repurchase agreements. The company has one operating segment, community banking services.