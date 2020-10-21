Market Overview

Arrow Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020
Shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.97% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $33,597,000 up by 12.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,280,000.

Guidance

Arrow Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Arrow Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $39.46

Company's 52-week low was at $21.41

Price action over last quarter: down 1.30%

Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp is a holding company of two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National in the United States. The company provides various advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operation of the banks. It provides financial products, including online and mobile banking, mortgages, commercial loans, investments and others. The company also provides lending services including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. The key source of company's revenue is interest income, fees, commission earned through its subsidiaries.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

