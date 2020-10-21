Recap: Northern Trust Q3 Earnings

Shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 21.89% year over year to $1.32, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $1,485,000,000 declined by 3.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Northern Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7uu99j4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $110.48

52-week low: $60.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.69%

Company Profile

Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the U.S. and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of June 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of over $12 trillion and assets under management of roughly $1.26 trillion.