Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Verizon Communications Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $1.25, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Revenue of $31,543,000,000 declined by 4.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $31,590,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/third-quarter-2020-earnings

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $62.22

Company's 52-week low was at $48.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.64%

Company Description

Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Recent investments, including fiber network construction, have supported the wireless business in addition to expanding traditional fixed-line capabilities. Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Profit Misses Views
7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
DoJ Officially Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google
Earnings Outlook For Verizon Communications
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com