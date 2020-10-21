Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q3 Earnings
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.90.
Revenue of $8,853,000,000 rose by 9.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,510,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Abbott Laboratories hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 21, 2020
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dyovmkcs
Price Action
52-week high: $114.19
Company's 52-week low was at $61.61
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.67%
Company Description
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.