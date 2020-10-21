Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q3 Earnings

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $8,853,000,000 rose by 9.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,510,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Abbott Laboratories hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dyovmkcs

Price Action

52-week high: $114.19

Company's 52-week low was at $61.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.67%

Company Description

Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.