Recap: AutoNation Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) moved higher by 6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 101.69% over the past year to $2.38, which beat the estimate of $1.60.

Revenue of $5,405,000,000 declined by 1.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,120,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.autonation.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2633192&sessionid=1&key=F9D9A27EEB44AABC5A806B21918A8866&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $64.24

52-week low: $20.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.28%

Company Overview

AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2019 revenue of $21.3 billion and over 230 dealerships. The firm also has five AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores and 81 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 52% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

