Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Universal Stainless: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) remained unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 980.00% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $37,434,000 declined by 33.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $39,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Universal Stainless hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxp6by4n

Price Action

52-week high: $15.45

Company's 52-week low was at $5.12

Price action over last quarter: down 21.41%

Company Overview

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

 

Related Articles (USAP)

Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com