Universal Stainless: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) remained unaffected in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 980.00% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $37,434,000 declined by 33.82% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $39,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Universal Stainless hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 21, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oxp6by4n

Price Action

52-week high: $15.45

Company's 52-week low was at $5.12

Price action over last quarter: down 21.41%

Company Overview

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.