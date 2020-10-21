7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $31.59 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.6% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 2.2 million net memberships during the quarter, versus its own guidance of 2.5 million. Netflix shares dropped 5.1% to $498.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion for the latest quarter. Tesla will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $424.53 in pre-market trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Texas Instruments shares gained 1.4% to $153.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares gained 0.6% to $467.99 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) reported upbeat earnings and sales for the third quarter. The company reported Q3 daily active users climbed 18% year-over-year to 249 million. Snap shares jumped 23.9% to $35.24 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.1% to $108.40 in pre-market trading.
