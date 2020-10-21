7 Stocks To Watch For October 21, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $31.59 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.6% to $57.60 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $31.59 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares rose 0.6% to $57.60 in pre-market trading. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 2.2 million net memberships during the quarter, versus its own guidance of 2.5 million. Netflix shares dropped 5.1% to $498.60 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company added 2.2 million net memberships during the quarter, versus its own guidance of 2.5 million. Netflix shares dropped 5.1% to $498.60 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion for the latest quarter. Tesla will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $424.53 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion for the latest quarter. Tesla will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $424.53 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Texas Instruments shares gained 1.4% to $153.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor