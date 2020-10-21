Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $481.16 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $751.04 million.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.37 million.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $445.33 million.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $336.88 million.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.13 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $435.97 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $20.00 per share on revenue of $100.83 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $688.02 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $455.10 million.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $31.59 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $722.89 million.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.

• Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $185.42 million.

• Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $174.68 million.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $320.49 million.

• FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $384.54 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.19 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $33.52 million.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $106.07 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $257.48 million.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $8.26 billion.

• Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $755.13 million.

• Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $59.12 million.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $80.28 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $321.69 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $385.41 million.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $313.51 million.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $514.40 million.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $124.62 million.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.22 million.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $112.73 million.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $108.08 million.

• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $108.47 million.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $44.03 million.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $36.54 million.

• Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $179.65 million.

• Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $660.79 million.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $16.53 million.

• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $74.05 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $784.85 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $106.12 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $289.03 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.99 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $227.55 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $418.13 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $200.83 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $363.06 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $549.85 million.

• Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $219.13 million.

• Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $242.10 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $255.35 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $486.28 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $46.81 million.

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $689.54 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $121.60 million.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $410.77 million.