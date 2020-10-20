Calix: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) rose 13% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 566.67% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $150,508,000 up by 31.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $129,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.30 and $0.34.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $157,000,000 and $161,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.69

Company's 52-week low was at $5.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.67%

Company Overview

Calix provides broadband communications access systems and software. Its portfolio of products allows communication service providers to deliver a wide variety of services to residential and business customers. The company's solutions are deployed to more than 1,200 customers domestically and internationally, including the majority of Tier 3 U.S. carriers. The firm's revenue comprise of revenue from the sale of access and premises systems, software platform licenses and cloud-based software subscriptions. The services revenue includes revenue from professional services, customer support, software- and cloud-based maintenance, extended warranty subscriptions, training, and managed services.