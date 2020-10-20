Recap: Teradyne Q3 Earnings

Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) moved higher by 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.25% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $819,000,000 higher by 40.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $770,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Teradyne hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $93.44

Company's 52-week low was at $42.87

Price action over last quarter: down 1.33%

Company Description

Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for use in semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries. The company operates in four business segments organized by end market: semiconductor test, system test, wireless test, and industrial automation. Teradyne tests help improve and control product quality, measure performance, and increase yields. The firm generates revenue primarily in Taiwan, China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, but has a presence in countries across the world.