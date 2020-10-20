Recap: Equity Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.09% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $38,592,000 up by 1.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,520,000.

Outlook

Equity Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $31.91

Company's 52-week low was at $12.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.74%

Company Profile

Equity Bancshares Inc is a full-service community bank. It offers services including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans and treasury management services. Its services also include small business checking, community checking, sole proprietor checking, commercial checking, savings, term business loans, business lines of credit, equipment loans, business credit card and other banking services. The bank generates a majority of its revenue from the interest income, fees, interest and dividends on investment securities and non-interest income, such as service charges and fees, debit card income and mortgage banking income.