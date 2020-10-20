CNB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 30.88% year over year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $34,664,000 up by 15.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,150,000.

Looking Ahead

CNB Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.78

52-week low: $13.25

Price action over last quarter: down 4.50%

Company Overview

CNB Financial Corp is a USA-based financial holding company engaged in the provision banking and related services. It provides full range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. These activities and services principally include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, and a variety of other specialized financial services. The bank's Wealth and Asset Management Services division offers a full range of client services. In addition to the bank, the company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation.