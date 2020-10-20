Recap: Bank First Q3 Earnings

Shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 49.47% year over year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $28,000,000 higher by 19.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,060,000.

Guidance

Bank First hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $71.39

Company's 52-week low was at $43.63

Price action over last quarter: down 0.96%

Company Overview

Bank First Corp is a United States-based company engaged in providing financial services. It provides a range of consumer and commercial financial institution services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The services include credit cards, secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, and real estate loans, demand, time, and savings deposits, treasury management products, and insurance services, and ATM processing. The company also offers a full line of insurance services and data processing services.