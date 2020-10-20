Market Overview

Container Store Surges On Big Q2 Sales Beat, Marie Kondo Partnership

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 4:49pm   Comments
The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of 41 cents per share, up from 8 cents year-over-year. The company reported quarterly sales of $248.20 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $216.45 million by 14.6%.

The company also announced it's launching an exclusive co-branded collection of organizing tools by Marie Kondo.

The Container Store has seen a lot of interest after Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming episodes of “Get Organized With the Home Edit,” a show based on an extreme organization book by Clea Shearer and Joanna Tepin called “The Home Edit.”

See Also: Container Store's Stock Is Getting A Netflix 'Home Edit' Boost

The Container Store Group operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers.

The Container Store's stock was trading up 15.39% at $11.62 on Tuesday afternoon. The company set a new 52-week high of $11.86 in after-hours trading and has a 52-week low of $1.80.

