National Bank Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.88% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $91,247,000 rose by 19.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $78,840,000.

Guidance

National Bank Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

National Bank Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.43

Company's 52-week low was at $20.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.73%

Company Overview

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment.