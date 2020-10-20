Tenet Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) fell 0.25% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.34% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $4,557,000,000 declined by 0.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,400,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $39.37

52-week low: $10.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.45%

Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals (65) and many outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, freestanding imaging centers, freestanding emergency rooms/micro-hospitals, and physician practices across the United States. Tenet enjoys the number-one ambulatory surgical center position nationwide, too, through its nearly full stake in United Surgical Partners International.