WD-40: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) rose 11.39% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 125.40% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $111,646,000 higher by 4.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wd40company.com%2F&eventid=2628808&sessionid=1&key=4D6E936E91DC5CF36AA0A14CD6659EBC&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $211.68

52-week low: $151.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.77%

Company Description

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

 

