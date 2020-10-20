Usana Health Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) rose 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.11% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $298,513,000 up by 14.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $277,260,000.

Outlook

Usana Health Sciences Raises FY20 EPS Guidance From $4.70-$5.25 To $5.15-$5.45 vs $5.18 Est.; Raises Sales Guidance From $1.050B-$1.100B To $1.090B-$1.115B vs $1.08B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.26

52-week low: $43.01

Price action over last quarter: down 9.06%

Company Profile

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.