Recap: Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) rose 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.57% year over year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $3,817,000,000 higher by 1.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,430,000,000.

Outlook

Texas Instruments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sag9h3e

Technicals

52-week high: $155.88

Company's 52-week low was at $93.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.47%

Company Description

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.