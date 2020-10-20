Recap: Texas Instruments Q3 Earnings
Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) rose 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 3.57% year over year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $1.27.
Revenue of $3,817,000,000 higher by 1.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,430,000,000.
Outlook
Texas Instruments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Oct 20, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sag9h3e
Technicals
52-week high: $155.88
Company's 52-week low was at $93.09
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.47%
Company Description
Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.
