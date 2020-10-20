Carlisle Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) decreased 0.2% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 24.90% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.68.

Revenue of $1,127,000,000 declined by 12.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,120,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlisle.com%2F&eventid=2633770&sessionid=1&key=A7EDAFFEE607548FDF0B1512DB34AEF6®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $169.86

Company's 52-week low was at $97.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.76%

Company Profile

Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products. The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors. These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States.