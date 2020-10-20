Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PACCAR Q3 Earnings Fall But Beat Estimate
FreightWaves  
October 20, 2020 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
PACCAR Q3 Earnings Fall But Beat Estimate

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) earnings per share fell 36.57% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.95. Revenue of $4,538 billion declined by 24.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,410 billion.

PACCAR manufactures medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth and Peterbilt brands, which are primarily sold in North America and Australia. Its DAF-branded trucks are sold in Europe and South America. The three brands have 2,200 independent dealers in 103 countries.

Kenworth and Peterbilt hold 29% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe. Consolidated revenue for 2019 was $25.6 billion, including $1.5 billion of financial-services revenue.

Shares of PACCAR moved higher by more than 5% in pre-market trading following the company report.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (PCAR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Recap: PACCAR Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2020
Earnings Preview: PACCAR
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Kenworth Begins Taking Orders For Class 8 Electric Truck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FreightEarnings News Markets