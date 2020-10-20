Market Overview

Recap: Cambridge Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Shares of Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.38% year over year to $2.06, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $45,895,000 rose by 46.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,830,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 20, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://ir.cambridgetrust.com/event

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $82.00

52-week low: $44.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.30%

Company Overview

Cambridge Bancorp operates as a bank. It offers banking services such as deposit accounts, online and mobile banking, business banking, residential lending, wealth planning and others. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interests.

 

